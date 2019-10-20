Piyush Goyal congratulates Prithvi Sekhar for winning gold at World Deaf Tennis Championship

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday congratulated Prithvi Sekhar for winning a gold medal at the World Deaf Tennis Championship which was held in Turkey.

Sekhar defeated Jaroslav Smedek of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-3 to clinched the gold medal on Saturday.

Goyal took to Twitter and said that Sekhar's impressive performance will inspire countless others.

"Proud Moment for Railway Family: Heartiest congratulations to Prithvi Sekhar from Integral Coach Factory, Chennai for winning gold in the men's final of the World Deaf Tennis Championship held in Turkey. His impressive performance will inspire countless others," Goyal tweeted. (ANI)

