PKL: Akash Shinde leads Puneri Paltan to thrilling win over Dabang Delhi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Puneri Paltan held a comfortable lead going into the last 10 minutes of the match, but captain Naveen Kumar put up an inspiring performance to lead the fightback for Dabang Delhi K.C.

However, the Pune side held their nerve in the dying minutes of the game and eventually walked off with a 47-44 victory at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. With the win, the Puneri Paltan moved to the top of the table.

Ashu Malik picked up a couple of touchpoints as the Dabang Delhi K.C. and took the lead at 6-4 in the 5th minute. Naveen Kumar also stepped up his game and reduced the Puneri Paltan to just two members on the mat. Moments later, Ravi Kumar tackled Akash Shinde as the Delhi team inflicted an all-out in the 9th minute to take a huge lead at 13-7.



However, Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde affected raids and kept the Puneri Paltan in the game at 12-16. Thereafter, Abinesh Nadarajan tackled Naveen Kumar on a Do or Die raid as the Pune side continued to chip away at the lead. Mohammad Nabibakhsh had a great chance to inflict an all-out, but Vijay Malik pulled off a brilliant super tackle to keep Delhi afloat. However, the Pune side managed to carry out an all-out in the last minute of the first half but still trailed at 20-21. But, Shinde effected a raid and Nadarajan tackled Naveen to hand Puneri the lead at 22-21 at the end of the first half.

Shinde continued to shine in the second half as the Pune side earned a three-point lead at 25-22 in the 24th minute. Moments later, the Paltan tackled Manjeet and inflicted another all out to attain a stronghold of the match at 30-24. Pune's Shinde pulled off a brilliant super raid in the 29th minute, catching out Vishal, Ashu Malik & Krishan and helping his team take a massive lead at 35-25. However, Naveen effected a super raid soon after and kept Delhi's hopes alive. But, the Pune side kept raging on and inflicted an all-out to race into a 9-point lead at 41-30 in the 31st minute.

However, Naveen was in no mood to give up as he pulled off a magnificent multi-point raid in the 37th minute to keep his team in the game at 38-43. Moments later, Ravi Kumar tackled Nabibakhsh as the Delhi side inflicted an all out to get within touching distance of Pune's score at 43-46. However, the Puneri Paltan played their cards perfectly in the last minute and clinched a thriller in the end. (ANI)

