PKL: Aslam Inamdar's stunning last-second raid leads Puneri Paltan to a thrilling win

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19 (ANI): Aslam Inamdar's last-minute winning raid saw Puneri Paltan notch their second win of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 with a 26-25 win over Telugu Titans at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Both sides fought neck-to-neck in the last few minutes of the match until Inamdar held his nerve and took his team over the line.

A cautious start by both teams led to a slow low scoring first half. The pick of the raiders was Puneri Paltan's Mohit Goyat, whose constant touchpoints kept the Titans on their toes, but never really put them in true danger of an All Out.



Throughout the first half, Puneri's defensive output almost matched their raiders. It was only Siddharth Desai's penchant for getting bonus points that kept the Titans in the hunt. The teams went into the break with Paltan leading 11-9.

Paltan raced out of the blocks in the second half, and within just a few minutes had issued the first All Out of the game, their defence catching out the last man Monu Goyat on a raid to rack up a 16-11 lead. Despite Desai picking up some crucial points, and constantly remaining a thorn in the Paltan defenders' flesh, the Titans never actually managed to dent the lead too much seriously.

With barely a quarter of the game left, the Titans suddenly started to pull the lead back. It started off with a brilliant Super Tackle by Surjeet Singh on Mohammad Nabibaksh to cut the lead down to three. On their next raid, Vinay's Super Raid caught out three Paltan players Mohit Goyat, Rakesh Ram, and Sanket Sawant and a bonus, as the Titans rushed into a 22-21 lead the first time they did so in the match.

From there the game turned into a close contest, both teams upping the game's level to give the stadium fans a real show. A breathless affair culminated in a final minute with the Paltan leading by one single point 25-24.

On the Titans' last raid, Desai got the bonus point to tie the game. With one second left, it all fell on Paltan's Aslam Inamdar to salvage something from the game. A crucial error, by Monu Goyat, meant the Puneri Paltan got the point they needed to notch their second win of the season. (ANI)

