PKL: Gujarat Giants coach hopes team makes winning start to Hyderabad leg

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): While the stalwarts have been doing their bit in Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Gujarat Giants' coach Ram Mehar Singh feels that the New Young Players' (NYP) programme forms the very backbone of the league.

The experienced and decorated tactician asserted that the league benefits from the NYP programme and that the players too contribute to the overall process.

"Season 9 has been outstanding so far and each match has been very competitive which is good for the league and the sport of kabaddi. The NYP's are the backbone of the league. Each team has an NYP who can change the game situation on their own in a matter of minutes. And that is very good for the league," Singh said, according to release of Pro Kabaddi League.

"The New Young Players' system, which was instituted in recent years, where the players are picked from the Khelo Games and the Nationals, and then added to the auction from where the teams pick them, is efficient and the results are showing."

For the Gujarat Giants, the likes of Rakesh and Parteek Dhaiya have stood out so far, and both are products of the NYP programme.



"There are a few New Young Players such as Bharat of the Bengaluru Bulls, who have done well. Rakesh and Parteek are also good players on the Gujarat team and each team that has done well, had seen the players from this programme stand out."

"And when one player from that programme does well, it motivates the others in the various teams to try and match that, all of which reflects on the team's performances," he said.

Looking ahead to the crucial Hyderabad phase of the season, Singh said that he'd like his team to pick up the momentum from the get-go, and asked the fans to support them to the hilt.

"This is an important leg for us in Hyderabad. This is where we have to work on our position on the points table, and for that, we have to start well and win the initial games to build momentum. This will be a critical stage for us, and we want the fans to motivate and support our team," he said.

At Hyderabad, the Gujarat Giants will kick off their campaign with a game against the Bengaluru Bulls on Friday, November 18. (ANI)

