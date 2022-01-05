PKL: Haryana Steelers, U Mumba share spoils

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI): The Haryana Steelers and U Mumba played an enthralling game in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 as the match ended in a tie in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The U Mumba side attained momentum and were in the lead for the most part of the second half, however, the Haryana Steelers fought hard, and eventually, the two teams were locked at 24-24 when the final whistle was blown.

Haryana and U Mumba were neck-and-neck in the opening minutes of the match, however, U Mumba took the lead at 4-3 in the 14th minute. Both the teams continued to play out a close contest until the Haryana side gained momentum in the 15th minute and led at 10-8.

The Steelers carried out a fantastic tackle in the 18th minute and kept their lead at 11-9. Moments later, the Haryana side effected another tackle and recorded a three-point lead at 12-9.

The U Mumba side carried out a tackle in the last few seconds of the first half as the two sides went into the break with Haryana leading at 12-10.



The Steelers rode on the momentum and effected a fantastic tackle in the 24th minute as they led at 14-11. The Haryana defence unit kept pulling off tackles and helped its team continue forging ahead.

The U Mumba team carried out a tackle and a raid in the 28th minute and reduced Haryana's lead. Moments later, the U Mumba side levelled the scores at 15-15.

In the 31st minute, U Mumba carried out an All Out and took a three-point lead at 19-16. Rohit Gulia pulled off a fantastic raid in the 33rd minute as Haryana got close to U Mumba's score.

However, the U Mumba side kept picking up points and held its lead. Vinay effected a fantastic raid in the 38th minute, but U Mumba stayed in the lead at 22-21. Haryana kept fighting and stayed in the contest until the last minute of the match.

When just 30 seconds were left on the clock, Kandola pulled off a brilliant raid and helped Haryana level the score at 24-24. (ANI)

