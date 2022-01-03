PKL: Have to be bit careful while facing U Mumba raiders, says Haryana Steelers' Jaideep

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 3 (ANI): Haryana Steelers Jaideep feels his side needs to be wary of U Mumba defender Fazel Atrachali and raiders V Ajith Kumar and Abhishek Singh in their next match in Pro Kabaddi League season eight.

The Haryana Steelers will be looking to ride on the momentum after defeating Gujarat Giants 38-36 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Steelers are set to take on U Mumba on Tuesday.

"Our preparations for the next game against U Mumba are going really well. We are focusing on improving on certain aspects of our game and we will look to put up an even stronger performance in our next game," said Jaideep in a statement.



"In the U Mumba team, defender Fazel Atrachali and raiders V Ajith Kumar and Abhishek Singh are among the main players in the side. We have to be a bit careful when we face them. However, if we play to our potential, we will definitely win the match," he added.

The Haryana side's all-rounder Jaideep sased that the team members were happy with their victory, but also felt that they should have won the match by a bigger margin.

"We are happy that we have won the match, but we were disappointed about losing the lead in the second half after recording a lead of 12 points at the end of the first half. It was great that we emerged victorious in the end, but we should have won by a bigger margin," said Jaideep.

He added that the side is working on the mistakes they made in their previous match.

"Everyone is great in our team. We have good raiders and defenders. However, we are making some mistakes. In the defense unit, we are facing timing and combination issues. We will work on our errors before our next match," he signed off. (ANI)

