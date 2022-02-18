PKL: Match against Patna Pirates is very important, says Haryana Steelers' Mohit

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): Haryana Steelers defender Mohit expressed disappointment after his side lost against Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League.

After going down 24-46 against Bengaluru Bulls, Haryana Steelers will face off against the table-leaders Patna Pirates in their final league game of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Saturday.

"The match against Bengaluru Bulls went at a faster pace than we wanted it to go. We were All Out twice, and our raiders could not perform well. Our defence also made some errors," Mohit said in a statement.



"The match against Patna Pirates is very important for us to win as our qualification into the next stage of the competition is dependent on it. We cannot give up thinking that Patna Pirates are a strong team. We have played them before and the match went well for our side. Our players have spoken with each other and we are confident we can give them a strong challenge again," he added.

On being asked about how challenging will be the contest considering the opposition, Mohit said that Haryana Steelers have equally strong players in the squad.

"Our team is equally strong. We know we have to play together as a unit to beat Patna Pirates. We have it in our minds to slow down the pace of the match as per our strategies and focus on our strengths," Mohit said.

"The defeat against Bengaluru Bulls was a very good learning experience for us. We recognise the mistakes we made and we are confident we will improve upon them in tomorrow's match," he added. (ANI)

