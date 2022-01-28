PKL: Nitin Panwar to replace injured Ajay Thakur in Dabang Delhi's squad

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28 (ANI): Dabang Delhi K.C. raider Ajay Thakur has been replaced by Nitin Panwar for the remainder of the Pro Kabaddi League Season eight.

According to Dabang Delhi, Ajay Thakur is suffering from an injury and he won't be available to play for the rest of the season. New player Nitin Panwar will be joining the team from the first week of February.



"It is unfortunate that I won't be available for the second half of the league due to injury. My best wishes are with the team Dabang Delhi K.C. and I'm sure that the team will perform at its best and finish on the top," Ajay Thakur said in a statement.

Season seven runners-up Dabang Delhi KC will be eyeing to halt their bad run of form when they take on Gujarat Giants on Saturday in Pro Kabaddi League Season eight.

Delhi have struggled with the absence of Naveen Kumar and will be hoping their experienced stars can conjure some magic against the seasoned Gujarat defence. (ANI)

