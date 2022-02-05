PKL: Organisers announce next week's schedule

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI): Pro Kabaddi League organisers have released the next part of the schedule for the ongoing season 8 on Saturday.

PKL Season 8 has successfully conducted more than 90 matches and is on its way towards the successful completion of the league. In the coming days, as the league resumes double-headers and triple-headers, the fight for a top spot on the points table will intensify.

The competitiveness of the league is such that there is only a 6-point difference between 11th place and the Playoffs positions on the table. In the last week, teams such as Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers, and Jaipur Pink Panthers have performed well to improve their points tally, leaving the competition wide open and set to go down to the wire.



From its first match, conducted on December 22 last year, PKL Season 8 has been conducted day-on-day without any break, with an innovative format and edge-of-seat, high-quality action on the mat.

The first match on Monday will be played between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers and the last match in the week will be a clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P. Yoddha.

Monday to Thursday there will be double-headers. While Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the league will have triple-headers. (ANI)

