PKL: Our matches have been similar to recent India-Pakistan match: Haryana Steelers coach

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI): Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh said that his team's matches have been similar to India and Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Haryana Steelers came roaring back to form after registering a 43-24 victory over Telugu Titans in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Speaking about the victory, the Haryana Steelers Head Coach Manpreet Singh was quoted as saying as per a PKL press release, "We have mostly lost close games in this season so far. We could have won a lot of those games. We have a well-balanced side so we were confident that we would win this game."

When asked if the team needs to change anything ahead of the next leg in Pune, the Head Coach said, "We do not need to change anything. Our matches have been similar to the recent India-Pakistan cricket match. Virat Kohli took India over the line in the last moment, but anyone could have won that game. We have also lost games in the last moment."



Manpreet also said that the team is not focusing on the points table, "Things will keep going up and down on the points table. We are not focussing on that. We are just looking to give our best possible performance. We will look to do even better in Pune."

The Haryana Steelers defender Joginder Narwal said that the team has learned a lot from the Bengaluru leg, "We learned a lot during our matches in Bengaluru, especially from the narrow losses. And we applied those learnings to clinch a great victory against Telugu Titans. Our coach also keeps telling us to learn from our mistakes and we've been trying to do that."

The Haryana Steelers will be next seen in action against Puneri Paltan at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on Friday.

