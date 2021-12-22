PKL: Pardeep Narwal is feeling no pressure with his new team UP Yoddha

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): UP Yoddha's Pardeep Narwal is taking no pressure ahead of season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Indian raider is determined to give his all-in for his new team after spending five seasons with Patna Pirates.

The team from UP, who have never failed to make the playoffs since joining the league in Season 5, added PKL's most sought-after raider Pardeep Narwal to their squad in the auctions in August. Narwal joined UP after the team made the highest ever bid in the tournament's history for 1.65 crores.

"No, there will be nothing like that. If I will take pressure then how will I play. I don't take the pressure of anything and just believe in giving 100 percent for whichever team I will play," Narwal told ANI.

The defending champions Bengal Warriors will kick start their campaign against a much-improved UP Yoddha side in the third match of the opening day on Wednesday.



"I am feeling good. The team welcomed me in a very good manner and we live like a family. And the place where we were practising, we spend time in a good manner," the raider said about his new team.

"We have a good team with good offence and defence. So we will try our best to win the title," he added.

Kabaddi's top league, unlike previous seasons, will be held at the same venue - The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel. The Caravan format of the league, which saw the teams hopping from one city to another, has been temporarily discontinued to ensure the safety of the teams. The competition will also be without spectators.

"This is a very sad thing that our fans will not be able to see us inside the stadium. We get happy whenever they cheer for us but this time they will not be with us. Hopefully, they will watch our game live on TV and support from there," Narwal said.

Pardeep suggested that players will have no problem in adapting to conditions and shifting the gears given that PKL is returning after more than a 20-month hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There were various tournaments like government, private and we do practice all 12 months so there will be no problem," the star raider said. (ANI)

