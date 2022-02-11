PKL: Playoffs race intensifies on Triple Panga Saturday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11 (ANI): Dabang Delhi K.C. will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight.

Naveen Kumar showed everyone that he is back to his full fitness with a Super 10 in Delhi's previous outing and will be eyeing a chance to exploit the inconsistencies creeping into the Thalaivas defence.

The second match of the Triple Panga night will see U Mumba take on Bengal Warriors.



Defending champions Bengal's chances of making it to the Playoffs are less but they would certainly not want to go down without a fight.

U Mumba have endured a mixed campaign with their usually reliable left corner Fazel Atrachali not scaling his meteoric heights.

The last game of the night will feature bottom dwellers Telugu Titans and coach Anup Kumar's young Puneri Paltan. The team from Pune will be the favourites to win the match based on form.

But fatigue might play a factor with Pune playing their third game in as many days. (ANI)

