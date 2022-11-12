PKL: Surender, Pardeep star as UP Yoddhas register victory against Haryana Steelers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): UP Yoddhas handed Haryana Steelers their third consecutive defeat in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they registered a comprehensive 40-34 victory at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Friday.

Surender Gill starred for the Yoddhas as he earned 11 points to help his team get the win, while Pardeep Narwal also scored crucial 8 points.

Pardeep started the match with a raid point for UP Yoddhas. But Manjeet earned two bonus points and Meetu earned a raid point of his own to put the Steelers in the lead. Just when it looked like Haryana might take control of the match, Rohit Tomar earned two quick raid points to reduce the gap between the two sides. A minute later, Surender Gill earned a Super-Raid and UP Yoddhas inflicted an all-out to take the lead as read in a statement by Pro Kabaddi League.



Jaideep brought Steelers back into the contest getting two quick tackle points, sending both Rohit Tomar and the dangerous Pardeep onto the bench. But Nitesh Kumar brought Meetu down with a Super-Tackle to ensure UP stayed in the lead. Surender earned a three-point Super-Raid late in the first half as Yoddhas went into halftime leading at 20-12.

The second half started with K Prapanjan earning a quick raid point to reignite the Steelers' hopes. On the other end, Mohit and Jaideep continued to earn quick tackle points as the Steelers inflicted an all-out on Yoddhas to ignite a sensational comeback. Manjeet continued his good show on the night as he earned a two-point super raid to level the score once again and put pressure on the opposition, and then he tackled down Pardeep to put the Steelers in the lead.

Surender earned another Super-Raid to help UP get back their lead. A minute later, Meetu was caught by Rohit and Yoddhas regained control. UP Yoddhas inflicted another all-out on Haryana Steelers as they took a 7-point lead with less than 5 minutes left in the game. Pardeep earned a late Super-Raid which sealed the deal for the Yoddhas. (ANI)

