PKL: UP Yoddhas to face Patna Pirates in high voltage clash

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], November 26 (ANI): UP Yoddhas representing the state of Uttar Pradesh in Pro Kabaddi League are ready to face Patna Pirates in a high voltage clash on Saturday in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

UP Yoddhas will go into this match on the back of a thumping win, that they registered against Gujarat Giants in their last encounter. UP Yoddhas are currently placed fourth in the league standings with to their kitty while Patna Pirates are seventh with 47 points. The match between UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and can be streamed live on Hotstar, 09:30 pm IST onwards on Saturday.



UP Yoddhas have emerged victorious on four occasions out of a total of 12 games played between them while one game resulted in a tie. It would be the first time when Pardeep Narwal will take on the mats against his former team as UP Yoddhas captain and this will invoke a lot of action and thrill.

UP Yoddhas captain, Pardeep Narwal who is in sensational form, recently became the only player in the history of Pro Kabaddi League to surpass the milestone of 1500 raid points and is expected to create a lot of trouble for his former team, whereas star raider Surender Gill and Rohit Tomar will provide their valuable support to the raiding unit. UP Yoddhas defenders Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit and Shubham will have to build a rock-solid defensive wall to restrict the opponent raiders from penetration.

Ahead of the match, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach UP Yoddhas said, "We have played our last few matches in an impressive manner however Kabaddi is a very competitive sport. I have always said that we cannot rest on our past achievements but will have to work forward to each game with a different and new strategy. Patna Pirates are tough opponents but we are determined to give in our all in this game."(ANI)

