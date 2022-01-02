PKL: Vikash, Meetu help Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 2 (ANI): Super 10s from Vikash Khandola and Meetu helped Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants 38-36 in Match 28 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru.

The see-sawing encounter saw Haryana race to a 12-point lead at half-time only to trail by 3 points in the final minutes of the match due to a 19-point performance from Giants' raider Rakesh Sanrogya. But the team from Haryana kept their cool in the final raids to clinch an important win.

The first half belonged completely to Haryana Steelers who completed two all-outs. Captain Vikash Khandola in sublime form, moving across the mat with the quick-feet you often associate with him and taking on Gujarat's defenders at will.



The star-studded defence line-up of Gujarat had no answers for Vikash Khandola as his 7th minute 2-point raid gave Haryana an opportunity to inflict the match's first all-out.

Young raider Meetu also stepped up for the Steelers who targeted Giants' captain Sunil Kumar for the points. With 6 minutes remaining in the half, Haryana inflicted another all out to open up a 12-point gap, leading to questions on Gujarat's defensive strategy. The half ended 22-10 in favour of the Steelers with defenders Jaideep and Surender Nada also picking up two tackle points.

Gujarat Giants started the second half with a completely changed attitude. They picked up the first four points of the half with their raider Rakesh impressing. Haryana's Esmael delayed an all out with a Super Tackle and an important raid point but the Giants finally claimed it in the 8th minute. Rakesh clinched his Super 10 and by the end of the 10th minute, Gujarat had reduced Haryana's lead to just 5 points. The Giants, through their raider Rakesh, kept putting pressure on the Steelers defence which started leaking easy points.

Gujarat got their second all-out and a lead with under four minutes remaining. But Kabaddi is a game of fine margins and Meetu picked up a 3-point Super Raid with under 2 minutes to level the score. Vikash Khandola then kept calm to ensure the Steelers won the match. (ANI)

