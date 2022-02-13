PKL: We know how important it is to win against U Mumba, says Vikash Kandola

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], February 13 (ANI): After going down 27-45 against Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers will look to bounce back and return to winning ways when they face off against U Mumba on Sunday in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Ahead of what promises to be a cracking contest, Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Kandola opened up on the conversation that happened between the teammates after the match on Friday.

"Both of our departments were not up to the mark against Puneri Paltan. Neither were our raiders able to get points, nor were our defence line able to get tackle points. We spoke after the match that we still have games left and we have to win all three games because our aim is to finish in the first or second position in the league stage and directly play in the semifinals," Vikash Kandola said in a statement.

The Haryana Steelers skipper also expressed confidence that the team will make a comeback in the upcoming games. Vikash added that he expects a good match against U Mumba.

"We will definitely make a comeback. Last night's match was not good for us. But before that, we were playing very well and we won back-to-back games. So, we will try and tap into that mindset instead of focusing on the one bad game. We have recognised the errors that we have made and we know how we can rectify on the same going forward," Vikash said.



"U Mumba is a very good team. I am expecting a good game against strong competitors but we know how important it is for us to win this match, and I am confident we will be able to get the win," he added.

Haryana Steelers have made several stunning comebacks throughout the season and on being asked how the players keep themselves motivated when the results do not go their way, Vikash credited coach Rakesh Kumar for ensuring the squad focuses on the positives, irrespective of the results.

"Our coach Rakesh Kumar always tell us during the match that we have to slow down the match if it is going too fast. After games, he keeps chatting with us and telling us how we can keep the momentum in our favour. He has so much experience and he has played so many games in his career. So, he always keeps the players motivated. He keeps our minds focused on our targets and it really helps us," Vikash said.

Vikash also went on to praise Haryana Steelers rising star Ashish Narwal, who had picked 16 points against Tamil Thalaivas earlier this week.

"Ashish Narwal is a very good all-rounder. He is doing good work in both raiding and defence. The team needed an all-rounder like him. He is proving himself every day," Vikash said.

"He can play on any position and it really helps the team. He is a really hardworking player," he signed off. (ANI)

