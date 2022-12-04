PKL: With playoffs berth in sight, UP Yoddhas gear up for Bengaluru Bulls face-off

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], December 3 (ANI): In-form UP Yoddhas who have had the winning momentum on their side and have remained unbeaten for four games in a row will now take on Bengaluru Bulls on December 4 and hope to secure their play-offs berth in the ninth season of Pro Kabaddi League.

UP Yoddhas, who have won seven matches out of their last eight games, are currently placed third in league standings with 65 points to their kitty while Bengaluru Bulls, with 63 points, are placed just below UP Yoddhas in the fourth position.

The match between UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar, 08:30 p.m. IST onwards on Sunday, a release said.



UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls have shared mats with each other on 12 occasions in the Pro Kabaddi League history. UP Yoddhas have returned victorious on five occasions while Bengaluru Bulls have won seven times. However, in their last encounter UP Yoddhas edged past Bengaluru Bulls 44-37 where Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill shined bright by earning 14 points each. Vikas Kandola of Bengaluru Bulls with 12 points emerged as the second-highest scorer in the same game.

"We have performed well as a team and I am looking forward to our next game against Bengaluru Bulls. We are taking one game at a time and all we are currently looking at is consolidating our position in the top two in the league stage. We are determined to give in our best for not just the next game but for the remainder of the season," said Jasveer Singh, Head Coach UP Yoddhas.

Pardeep Narwal has established himself as a successful leader for UP Yoddhas so far as not only he has been able to revive back his individual form, but he also has ensured that under his captaincy his team has also performed exceptionally well. Earning back-to-back Super 10s, Pardeep Narwal got his ninth Super 10 of this season in the last game, while with 8 Super Raids so far, Pardeep Narwal is placed third in the stats table of Super Raid.

Young raider Rohit Tomar with his stunning performance has been able to successfully recover the damage that UP Yoddhas faced after their star raider Surender Gill's injury. A lot of responsibility on UP Yoddhas' defensive unit's shoulder will be to ensure their team's win. Ashu Singh, Sumit and Gurdeep could be a possible threat to the Bengaluru Bulls raiders. (ANI)

