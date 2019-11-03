Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi congratulates South African team for winning Rugby World Cup

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the South African team for winning the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.
"Congratulations @Springboks for winning the Rugby World Cup for a record-equalling third time! What a majestic performance. A historic moment indeed for the Rainbow Country and @CyrilRamaphosa. #RWC2019Champions," Modi tweeted.

On Saturday, South Africa thrashed England 32-12 to clinch their third Rugby World Cup title here at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.
With this title, South Africa equalled New Zealand's record of lifting the World Cup three times.
The two teams had also locked horns in the 2007 World Cup final where South Africa defeated England and lifted the coveted trophy for the second time.
Springboks' Duane Vermeulen won the Player of the Match award for his splendid performance in the final.
Earlier, South Africa defeated Wales 19-16 to enter the final of the Rugby World Cup while England stunned New Zealand 19-7 to enter the finals. England booked their place in the finals for the first time since 2007. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:25 IST

Delhi T20I: 'Match between India and Bangladesh not called off yet'

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Despite a thick blanket of smog shrouding the national capital, the T20I match between India and Bangladesh slated to be played later today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has not been called off yet, sources in the BCCI said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:02 IST

Amid low visibility, toxic air quality, India-B'desh gear up to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series, the national capital continues to gasp for breath as air quality in Delhi and adjoining areas continued to dip on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:03 IST

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay completes 100 international caps for India

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team's forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay achieved the milestone of completing his 100 international caps for the country on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:53 IST

Indian women hockey team midfielder Monika completes 150...

Bhubaneswar (Odhisha), [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The second match in the two-legged FIH Olympic Qualifiers witnessed the Indian women's hockey team midfielder Monika achieve the milestone of completing 150 international caps.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:32 IST

Sydney T20I: Aus-Pak match stopped due to rain

Sydney [Australia], Nov 3 (ANI): The first T20I of the three-match series between Australia and Pakistan being played here at the Sydney Cricket Ground was stopped due to rain on Sunday, forcing the hosts to abandon their chase before the end of overs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:07 IST

'You what? His armpit?': Jurgen Klopp not amused with VAR's decision

Leeds [UK], Nov 3 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has given his reaction on the Video Assistant Referee's (VAR) decision to disallow Robert Firmino's goal in the match against Aston Villa in the ongoing Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:32 IST

Mohammad Irfan, the oldest pace bowler to play for Pakistan...

Sydney [Australia], Nov 3 (ANI): Pacer Mohammad Irfan on Sunday became the oldest pace bowler to play for Pakistan since Imran Khan in 1992.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:02 IST

Wellington T20I: New Zealand defeats England to level scores in...

Wellington [New Zealand], Nov 3 (ANI): New Zealand displayed an all-round performance to defeat England by 21 runs on Sunday in the second T20I of the five-match series here at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:42 IST

Every player dreams of medal, says coach Reid after securing...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): After thrashing Russia in the FIH Olympic qualifiers, Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid exuded confidence of team giving its best performance in the upcoming Olympics and said that everyone dreams of having a medal in these games.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:41 IST

VAR disallows Firmino's goal ruling his armpit offside, netizens...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): In the match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the ongoing Premier League, a bizarre incident was witnessed as Liverpool Robert Firmino's goal was disallowed by VAR as it ruled the player's armpit offside.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 08:04 IST

Final fixtures for ICC Men's T20 World Cup announced

Dubai [UAE], Nov 3 (ANI): The final fixtures for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup were announced on Sunday as Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland qualified for the tournament after an impressive showing at the global qualifying event.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:51 IST

Our real preparation starts now: Women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): After qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne said that the real preparation will start now and the entire side is focused on winning a gold medal for the country.

Read More
iocl