PM Modi congratulates South African team for winning Rugby World Cup

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:25 IST

Delhi T20I: 'Match between India and Bangladesh not called off yet'

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Despite a thick blanket of smog shrouding the national capital, the T20I match between India and Bangladesh slated to be played later today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has not been called off yet, sources in the BCCI said.