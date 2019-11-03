PM Modi congratulates South African team for winning Rugby World Cup

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the South African team for winning the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.
"Congratulations @Springboks for winning the Rugby World Cup for a record-equalling third time! What a majestic performance. A historic moment indeed for the Rainbow Country and @CyrilRamaphosa. #RWC2019Champions," Modi tweeted.
On Saturday, South Africa thrashed England 32-12 to clinch their third Rugby World Cup title here at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.
With this title, South Africa equalled New Zealand's record of lifting the World Cup three times.
The two teams had also locked horns in the 2007 World Cup final where South Africa defeated England and lifted the coveted trophy for the second time.
Springboks' Duane Vermeulen won the Player of the Match award for his splendid performance in the final.
Earlier, South Africa defeated Wales 19-16 to enter the final of the Rugby World Cup while England stunned New Zealand 19-7 to enter the finals. England booked their place in the finals for the first time since 2007. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:50 IST
