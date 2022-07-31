PM Modi congratulates weightlifter Bindyarani Devi for winning silver medal at Commonwealth Games

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated weightlifter Bindyarani Devi for winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in the UK's Birmingham.

The Prime Minister highlighted that this accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy.

"Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday morning.

Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the women's 55 kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 taking India's tally to four on Saturday. She looked set for a bronze when she failed in her second clean and jerk attempt of 114 kilograms.

But she attempted 116 kilograms with her final lift and managed to enter into the second position, and finished with just 1 kilogram less than gold medallist Adijat Olarinoye from Nigeria. The 23-year-old lifted a total of 202 kilograms. She lifted 86 kilograms in the snatch round and registered a Commonwealth Games record lift of 116 kilograms in the clean and jerk round.

Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye also obliterated the Games record in snatch and total effort with an aggregate of 203 kg (92 kg 111 kg) to win the gold medal.

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold while Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary had clinched silver and bronze medals, respectively. (ANI)