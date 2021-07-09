PM Modi discusses vaccination status, logistical details of Tokyo-bound athletes

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed preparations for the facilitation of India's contingent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

PM Modi discussed the logistical details, vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given to the Tokyo-bound athletes. "Reviewed preparations for facilitation of India's contingent at @Tokyo2020. Discussed the logistical details, their vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given," Narendra Modi tweeted.

The PM will also interact with the Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes virtually on July 13 at 5 pm. "On behalf of 130 crore Indians, I would be interacting with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck. Let us all #Cheer4India," he added.



The Prime Minister will motivate the athletes ahead of their participation in the showpiece event. As of now more than 115 Indian athletes have qualified for Tokyo Olympics which will begin on July 23 and will run up to August 8 this year. The Games were slated to be held last year, but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, it was announced that the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators as there was a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the region. The decision of barring spectators was agreed on at a meeting attended by International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach and representatives of the four bodies, the organizing committee, the International Paralympic Committee, as well as the Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, 117 Indian athletes had qualified but could not better the medals haul from the 2012 London Games, which remains India's highest medal tally at a single Olympic Games -- six medals. Indian athletes would be hoping to break that threshold in Tokyo. (ANI)

