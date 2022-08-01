PM Modi lauds India's best-ever performance at Cadet World Wrestling Championship

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian contingent for their strong performance at the recently-concluded World Cadet Wrestling Championship held in Rome.

"With 14 medals including 7 Golds (of which 5 were won by women athletes) and a Gold in Greco Roman after 32 years, India's performance at the Cadet (U-17) World Wrestling Championship has been the best ever. India has also topped the medals tally. Congrats to our contingent," tweeted the Prime Minister.



India's medal tally at World Cadet Wrestling Championship consists of seven gold, one silver and six bronze medals.

Also at the event, Suraj became India's first U-17 Greco-Roman wrestling champion in 32 years, a feat that was previously accomplished by Pappu Yadav in 1990.

The USA finished as the table toppers at the event with 200 points. India finished second with 116 points. Ukraine held the third position with 116 points. (ANI)

