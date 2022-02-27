PM Modi lauds Sadia Tariq for winning gold in Moscow Wushu Stars Championship

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sadia Tariq on winning a gold medal in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship, which is being held from February 22 to 28.

Sadia won the gold medal in Wushu Championship in Moscow by defeating a local player. Moscow Wushu Stars Championship is the approved event in the Annual Calendar Training and Competition of the Sports Authority of India.



"Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, former Sports Minister and Athens Olympics medalist Rajyavardhan Rathore also took to Twitter and congratulated Sadia for her gold-winning effort.

Sadia is from Srinagar and recently won a Gold medal in the 20th Junior National Wushu Championship. (ANI)

