PM Modi meets PV Sindhu, calls her India's pride

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met shuttler PV Sindhu and called the badminton star "India's pride and said she has brought glory to the nation by becoming the first Indian to win gold at BWF World Championships.
"India's pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met
@Pvsindhu1. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.Earlier in the day, Sindhu met Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju.
The minister presented the shuttler with a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs for winning a gold medal in BWF World Championships.Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament on Sunday.
After her win, Sindhu arrived in India early Tuesday morning and was seen thanking fans for their support and said that she wished to win "many more medals for the country."
"I wish I'll get many more medals for this country. I would like to thank all my fans. It is because of their blessings and love that I am here today," she told ANI at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
"A great moment for me. I am really very proud to be an Indian," she added.
On Monday, she took to Twitter to express her emotions and feelings after achieving the feat and said that she failed to hold back her tears while witnessing the Indian flag go up on the venue amidst National anthem playing.
"I could not hold back my tears when I saw the Indian flag and heard the National anthem playing. Words can't express my feelings about yesterday's win at the World Championship," she tweeted.
The 24-year-old further stated that she had been preparing for so long and thanked her parents, coaches, and trainer for the victory. (ANI)

