PM Modi wishes Indian contingent ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished the Indian contingent luck ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to pen a powerful message for the contingent, "Best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham. I am confident our athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performances."

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be the flagbearer of the Indian contingent.



India batter Virat Kohli also tweeted, "My best wishes to the Indian women's cricket team and all our athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games."

"On behalf of all fellow citizens, I convey my best wishes to the Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games 2022. I am confident that our athletes will put up their best performance and make the country proud. The entire nation is cheering for you. Good luck, Team India!" President of India, Droupadi Murmu also wished the Indian camp.

India will be represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

Some prominent names in the squad besides Olympic medallists P.V Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Defending CWG champions Manika Batra, and Vinesh Phogat as well as 2018 Asian Games Gold medallists Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Hima Das and Amit Panghal. (ANI)

