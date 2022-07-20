PM Modi's love for sports is known, his interaction with CWG players will boost their morale, says Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his interaction with the Commonwealth Games 2022 contingent of India, saying the interaction will boost the morale of players, their families and officials.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's love for sports and sportsmen is known. He increased the sports budget and this shows how interested he is in sports. Before every big event, he always interacts with players, motivates them and boosts their morale. I remember even after Paralympics, Boxing Championships or Thomas Cup, he called players to his residence and boosted their morale," said Thakur while talking to media.

"I am confident that this interaction with CWG players will boost the morale of players, their families and officials and they will do well in the event and raise the respect of our tricolour," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian contingent which will represent the nation in Birmingham during the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday.

A contingent of 215 athletes will represent India in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.



The interaction took place via virtual conferencing mode. During his meeting with athletes, PM Modi wished athletes luck for the multi-sport event and hoped for their success.

In his interaction, Prime Minister noted how this time period is in a way most important in the history of Indian sports.

"Today's time is in a way the most important period in the history of Indian sports. Today, the spirit of players like you is also high, the training is also getting better and the atmosphere in the country towards sports is also tremendous. You are all climbing new peaks, making new summits," said PM Modi.

He urged the athletes to face their opponents with the mantra of "Kyu Pade Ho Chakkar Me Koi Nahi Hai Takkar Me".

PM Modi interacted with numerous athletes like Avinash Sable, Achinta Sheuli, Salima Tete, David Beckham, Treesa Jolly etc.

Commonwealth Games will be taking place from July 28, 2022 to August 8, 2022 in Birmingham. (ANI)

