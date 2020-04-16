PM thanks Kabaddi players for urging people to download Aarogya Setu app

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked Kabaddi players for urging people to download the Aarogya Setu app that can help in the fight against coronavirus.

Replying to U Mumba's tweet Modi wrote, "Trust our Kabaddi players to know a thing or two about giving a good fight. And here, they are telling you what will help in the fight against COVID-19."



Pro Kabaddi League franchise U Mumba players Ajinkya Kapre, Athul MS, Surinder Singh and Abhishek Singh have asked people to download the Aarogya Setu app to stay safe.

The Prime Minister had earlier urged people to download the app saying it is an important step in the fight against COVID-19.

"Aarogya Setu is an important step in our fight against COVID-19. By leveraging technology, it provides important information. As more and more people use it, it's effectiveness will increase. I urge you all to download it," he had said in a tweet.

The app launched earlier this month in public-private partnership enables people to themselves assess the risk of their catching the coronavirus infection. It makes its calculations based on a person's interaction with others, using Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now climbed to 12,380. Out of these cases, 1489 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

