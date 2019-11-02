Budapest [Hungary], Nov 2 (ANI): Pooja Gehlot has bagged a silver medal in the ongoing U-23 World Wrestling Championships.
The wrestler lost her final clash against Japan's Haruno Okuno.
"Many congratulations to #PoojaGehlot for winning the silver medal in women's 53 kg event at the U-23 World #Wrestling C'ships after going down to 2017 World Sr. champion Haruna Okuno.#KheloIndia," SAI Media tweeted.
Gehlot's silver-medal performance matches India's best result at the Championships.
India's Ritu Phogat had also won the silver medal in 2017 in Poland.
On Thursday, Gehlot had defeated Turkey's Zeynip Yetgil 8-4 to reach the finals of the competition. (ANI)
Pooja Gehlot wins silver at U-23 World Wrestling C'ships
ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 11:42 IST
