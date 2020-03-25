Postponement of Tokyo Olympics is a really good decision: Mary Kom

By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Indian boxer Mary Kom on Wednesday said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) took a 'really good decision' to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until next year due to coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a really good decision because of the spread of coronavirus, they have postponed the Olympic for 2021. I think it's good for each and every one. Apart from the games, health is very important and everyone should be aware of it (coronavirus)," Kom told ANI.

The six-time world champion and London 2012 bronze medallist, Kom, also said that the COVID-19 is not a small thing and urged citizens to stay at home.

"They have to understand that this virus is not a small thing, there is a threat to life. This virus can infect anyone and that is why organisers have decided to delay it (Olympics) for the sake of one and all," she said.

"Our training will not be affected, we will continue as we always do it. All events from small to international have been cancelled. Postponing Olympics is a good decision. Also, I want to request citizens of our country to take necessary precautions and be safe and stay home," Kom added.

The decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was confirmed by the IOC, on Tuesday, after the organising body for the event and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to reschedule the games in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6. (ANI)

