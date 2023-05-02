Pradhan, Gawate win Kochi Marathon 2023

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand's Arjun Pradhan and Maharashtra long-distance runner Jyoti Gawate won the inaugural Kochi Marathon 2023 held here on Monday.



Arjun Pradhan, who was the favourite in the men's elite category, emerged victorious in the Full Marathon, by clocking the time of 02:32:50 hours. Vipul Kumar finished second in 02:36:07 hours and Vinoth Kumar S came third in 02:40:42 hours.

In the women's category, Jyoti Gawate lifted the title by finishing in 03:17:31 hours. Ashvini Madan Jadhav, who clocked the time at 03:17:38 and Aasa T.P, with 03:18:58, finished second and third respectively.





Sherin Jose emerged victorious in the half marathon in the men's category after clocking the time of 01:14:36 hours. Ankur Kumar (01:21:07) and John Paul C (01:23:07) finished second and third respectively in the men's category in the Half Marathon.

With regards to the Women's Half Marathon, Reeba Anna George, who clocked the time of 01:39:38 hours emerged victorious while G Gayathri (01:47:25 hours) and Gowri S (02:00:34 hours) finished second and third respectively.

M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Federal Bank said, "We are proud to have been a part of the Federal Bank Kochi Marathon, which promotes a healthy and active lifestyle among individuals. As a Bank, we believe in supporting initiatives that bring about a positive impact in society, and this marathon is a perfect example of that. We congratulate all the participants for their remarkable effort and commitment towards fitness, and we look forward to continuing our support for such initiatives in the future."

In the 10K Run, Anand Krishna (00:35:15) Manoj RS (00:35:49) and Ajith K (00:36:41) finished first, second and third respectively. While in the 10K run, Swetha K (00:42:34) Nithya C.R (00:44:14) and Arya G (00:47:12) finished first, second and third respectively in the women's category.

Over 6000 runners from 20 states across India participated in the Kochi Marathon 2023, in four categories - Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K Run and 3K Green Run. (ANI)

