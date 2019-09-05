Prakash Padukone
Prakash Padukone

Prakash Padukone Badminton academy to support talented players for future competitions

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:06 IST

Bengaluru [Karnataka] [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy will support the talented players to compete and excel in various national and international sporting competitions every year.
Infosys Foundation will support the Academy's long-term, intensive all-round
coaching program named as Infosys Foundation- PPBA Champions Nurturing Program.
"PPBA has been instrumental in producing world-class badminton talent for nearly 25 years. As we get ready to celebrate our silver jubilee year, we are delighted to announce this long term partnership with Infosys Foundation that shares our vision of nurturing Indian sports talent," said Prakash Padukone, Founder, Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.
This comes after Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju gave cheques worth Rs 1.82 crore to para-badminton world championship winners following some amendments in the guidelines.
According to amended guidelines, medal winners in the world events and world championships, which are organised by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) as well as in events that are not organised by the IPC, but organised by respective International Sports Federation and recognised by International Olympic Committee, will be eligible for cash awards from the government.
The PPBA Champions Nurturing program commencing from October 2019 will provide full-time world-class coaching and related support facilities to 65 junior athletes every year at the Academy in Bengaluru. The facilities will also include a swimming pool, gym and a science centre.
"As a country we love sports, but when it comes to making a career in sports, lack of a comprehensive support system often discourages some of the finest athletes to pursue their passion," said Sudha Murty, Infosys Foundation Chairperson. (ANI)

