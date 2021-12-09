Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam among participants to compete in Para-Badminton National C'ship

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 9 (ANI): Pramod Bhagat, Manasi Joshi, Sukant Kadam, Palak Kohli are among the Indian shuttlers who will compete in the Para-Badminton National championship slated to be played here in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Para Sports Association of Odisha along with the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs government of Odisha is all set to organize the Para-Badminton National championship.

The three-day mega sporting event will be held at 2 venues, Railway Indoor Stadium, Bhubaneswar in association with K.C. Memorial Trust and Udaan Badminton Academy from December 24 to 26 under the Aegis of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and Badminton Association of India.



With over 500 plus participants and still counting, this Para-Badminton National Championship is the biggest ever conducted for Para-Badminton in India.

"Odisha is proud to be supporting the national para-badminton championships. We have a lot of potential in this field and we will continue to encourage our para sports persons and are quite confident that they will bring laurels to the state and country," said R Vineel Krishna, IAS, Commissioner Cum Secretary Dept. of Sports and Youth Services Govt. of Odisha.

The tournament will witness the Golden Boy of Odisha Pramod Bhagat who won India's first-ever badminton gold at the Paralympics/Olympics and was also awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award recently.

Along with him, other star attractions would be gold medallist Krishna Nagar from SH 6 category, Suhas Yathiraj, Manoj Sarkar, Sukant Kadam, Parul Parmar, Manasi Joshi, Palak Kohli, Tarun Dhillon, Prem Kumar Ale, Raj Kumar and many more. (ANI)

