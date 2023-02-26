Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam reach semis of Spanish Para-Badminton International tournament

Victoria [Spain], February 25 (ANI): Ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam have started the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2023 Level 2 tournament very well with convincing wins and have reached the semi-finals of their singles tournament.

The Padma Shri winner defeated Thailand's Mongkhon Bunsun in three sets to set up a clash with Japan's Daisuke Fujihara for a place in the final. Pramod Bhagat started slowly in the quarterfinals against Bunsun by losing the first set but came back strongly to take the next two.



The match lasted 58 minutes and the final scoreline read 16-21, 21-12 and 21-18. In the Men's doubles match Pramod and his doubles Partner Sukant secured their quarterfinal birth and will now face India's Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar.

In mixed doubles, Pramod and his partner Manisha Ramdass went down fighting to Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan and Khalimatus Sadiyahi.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam will face India's Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj in the Men's SL4 Semifinals. (ANI)

