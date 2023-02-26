Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam win gold in men's doubles event at Spanish Para-Badminton International tournament

Victoria [Spain], February 26 (ANI): Ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam clinched gold in the men's doubles at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2023 Level 2 tournament. The ace shuttlers had to settle for silver in their singles category.

Bhagat went down fighting to England's Daniel Bethell in straight sets. The match lasted 46 mins and the final score read 18-21 and 8-21 and the Indian shuttler had to settle for a silver medal in the SL 3 category.

In the men's doubles SL3-SL4 category Pramod and Sukant defeated the Indian pair of Tarun and Nitesh in a tightly contested 3 sets 22-20, 12-21 and 21-9.



On the other hand Sukant Kadam went down fighting to India's Tarun in a tightly contested 3 sets. The final score read 21-12, 8-21 and 13-21 to settle for a silver medal.

Earlier, The Padma Shri winner Bhagat defeated Thailand's Mongkhon Bunsun in three sets to set up a clash with Japan's Daisuke Fujihara for a place in the final. Pramod Bhagat started slowly in the quarterfinals against Bunsun by losing the first set but came back strongly to take the next two.

The match lasted 58 minutes and the final scoreline read 16-21, 21-12 and 21-18. In the Men's doubles match Pramod and his doubles Partner Sukant secured their quarterfinal birth and will now face India's Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar.

In mixed doubles, Pramod and his partner Manisha Ramdass went down fighting to Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan and Khalimatus Sadiyahi. (ANI)

