Pramod Bhagat wins silver in 4-Nations Para-Badminton International 2022

Dublin (Ireland), July 17 (ANI): World number one Pramod Bhagat finished his 4-Nations Para-Badminton International campaign with a silver medal in Dublin on Sunday.

The world No 1 went down fighting against Daniel Bethell and settled for a silver medal.

Pramod went down fighting in straight sets in a match that lasted for 50 minutes. The final score read 21-17, 21-09. Pramod started the game well but somehow couldn't find his footing in the match. Daniel had answers to everything that was thrown at him by Pramod.



The Padma Shri awardee said, "I am disappointed with my performance, I tried everything possible but couldn't Execute. Daniel was playing very well. This loss will motivate me to perform better in the upcoming tournaments."

Earlier on Saturday, Pramod had sailed to the final of the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2022, defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara.

Pramod Bhagat breezed past Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in straight sets. The scoreline read 21-15, 21-15. (ANI)

