Pramod Sawant, Kiren Rijiju flag off 'Fit India Cyclothon' event

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju flagged off the 'Fit India Cyclothon' event here on Saturday.

The Fit India Mission under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Goa organised the inaugural event.

Rijiju thanked people for coming out in large numbers to participate in the event.

"I am happy to flag off the Fit India Cyclothon event from Goa with the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. I would like to thank the people of Goa for coming out in large numbers and participating in the Cyclothon event," he said.

More than 500 cycling enthusiasts participated in the event and cycled through a five-kilometer stretch within the city of Panaji. The Cyclothon was flagged off from the Campal Parade Ground and culminated at Bal Bhavan.

"The Fit India Cyclothon event was not a race but a leisure activity organised with the aim to get the people involved in outdoor activities and start a cycling culture in the state," Sawant said in a statement.

"It was good to see the Chief Minister riding the cycle as it inspires the citizens to take up cycling and embark on a journey of fitness. With over 80 lac volunteers from different organisations and millions of Indians participating from across India, the Cyclothon event is one of the biggest in the history of India," said Rijiju.

The Fit India Cyclothon was a PAN India event held across multiple cities. (ANI)

