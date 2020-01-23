Prem Chand Verma appointed India's Deputy Chef de Mission for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed Prem Chand Verma as the Deputy Chef de Mission of India for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics">2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In a letter written to Verma, IOA President Narendra Dhruv Batra has asked him to accept the position and send an acknowledgment of acceptance.

Rakesh Sharma will not be accompanying the Indian Contingent to the Olympics due to personal reasons and IOA relieved him of his duties.

As a result, Prem Chand Verma has been given responsibility. (ANI)

