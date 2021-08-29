Premier League club Burnley confirm signing of Cornet

London [UK], August 29 (ANI): Burnley Football Club on Sunday completed the transfer of Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Olympique Lyonnais.

Cornet joins the Clarets from the Ligue 1 club on a five-year deal following completion of a medical.

Cornet, in an official release, said: "I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world."



"I have developed the greatest respect for Burnley and what the club has done. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute. I look forward to what we can achieve," he added.

The versatile 24-year-old, who can operate in several attacking and defensive roles on either flank, will link up with Sean Dyche's squad following the international break.

Cornet joins after a successful seven-year spell with Lyon, in which he scored 51 goals.

One of the largest transfer deals in Burnley's history, the signing of Cornet continues a productive transfer window for the Clarets following the arrival of Nathan Collins, Wayne Hennessey and Aaron Lennon.

He will become the Clarets' first Ivory Coast international and is in the squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique and Cameroon before joining Dyche's squad as they compete in a sixth successive Premier League season. (ANI)

