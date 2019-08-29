Para-athlete Deepa Malik receiving the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a function here on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Para-athlete Deepa Malik receiving the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a function here on Thursday. Photo/ANI

President Kovind honours sportspersons with awards on National Sports Day, Malik gets Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday conferred the National Sports Awards and National Adventure Awards on sportspersons at a function at Rashtrapati Bhawan here on the occasion of National Sports Day.
Para-athlete Deepa Malik was presented with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the highest sports honour in the country.
Fourteen sportspersons were honoured with the Arjuna Award, during the ceremony. They were S Bhaskaran (Body Building), Sonia Lather (Boxing), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (Hockey), Ajay Thakur (Kabaddi), Gaurav Singh Gill (Motor Sports), Pramod Bhagat (Para Sports, Badminton), Harmeet Rajul Desai (Table Tennis), Pooja Dhanda (Wrestling), Fouaad Mirza (Equestrian), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Football), Poonam Yadav (Cricket), Swapna Barman (Athletics), Bhamidipati Sai Praneeth (Badminton), and Simran Singh Shergill (Polo).
Dhyan Chand Award for the year 2019 was conferred given to Manuel Fredricks (Hockey), Arup Basak (Table Tennis), Manoj Kumar (Wrestling), Nitten Kirrtane (Tennis), and C Lalremsanga (Archery).
Aparna Kumar (Land Adventure) and Late Shri Dipankar Ghosh (Award received by his family member) (Land Adventure), Manikandan K. (Land Adventure), Prabhat Raju Koli (Water Adventure), RameshwerJangra (Air Adventure), and Wangchuk Sherpa (Life Time Achievement) were honoured with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards.
Indian shooter Gagan Narang's foundation under the name Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation received the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar. Rayalaseema Development Trust also received the same honour during the ceremony.
Dronacharya award was bestowed to Vimal Kumar (badminton) and Sandeep Gupta (table tennis) in regular category. Whereas, in the life-time category, Merzban Patel (Hockey), Rambir Singh Khokhar (kabaddi), and Sanjay Bhardwaj (cricket) were honoured.
Panjab University, Chandigarh, was conferred with the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy. It got a certificate and award money of Rs 15 lakh.
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardees, apart from a medal and a citation, received a cash prize of Rs 7.5 lakh, whereas Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand Awardees received statuettes, certificates and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each.
A trophy and a citation were given to the entity in the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar. A cash award of Rs 5 lakh each was given to Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awardees along with statuette, certificates. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:18 IST

UEFA announces 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Thursday announced the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:17 IST

Virgil van Dijk wins 'Player of the Year' award

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk won the Men's Player of the Year award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:50 IST

Virgil van Dijk named as Defender of the Season

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk won the Defender of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:50 IST

Lionel Messi wins 'Forward of the Season' award

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Barcelona's Lionel Messi bagged the Forward of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:43 IST

Mahela Jayawardene to coach Southampton-based team in The Hundred

London [UK], Aug 29 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka player Mahela Jayawardene is set to coach the Southampton-based team for the upcoming new 100-ball format tournament -- The Hundred.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:35 IST

Hardik Pandya in, MS Dhoni out from 15-man squad for South Africa series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has found a spot in the 15-man squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday for the T20I series against South Africa while MS Dhoni has been overlooked for the series.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:47 IST

Hope my achievement acts as catalyst to inspire future...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who received Arjuna Award on Thursday, is hoping that his achievement acts as a catalyst to inspire the future generations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:32 IST

I've come back at right time to Inter Milan: Cristiano Biraghi

Milan [Italy], Aug 29 (ANI): Cristiano Biraghi, who re-signed for Inter Milan from Fiorentina on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, on Thursday said he came back at the right time.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 19:42 IST

Diksha Dagar takes lead over Tvesa Malik in 13th Leg of WPGT

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Indian golfer Diksha Dagar has taken a lead over Tvesa Malik, who had a disappointing day in the second round of the 13th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 19:20 IST

Draw for FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers to be held on September 9

Lausanne [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): The draw to decide matches of the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will take place on September 9 at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:27 IST

India A defeat South Africa A by 69 runs

Thiruvananthapuram [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India A registered a 69-run victory over South Africa A in their first ODI clash here at Greenfield International Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:55 IST

Wants to share Arjuna Award with my teammates: Chinglensana...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Indian hockey player Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, who has got the prestigious Arjuna Award, wants to share the honour with his teammates.

Read More
iocl