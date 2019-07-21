President, PM laud Hima Das for winning five gold medals

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Hima Das' feat of winning five gold medals in three weeks at different events.

"Three weeks, five gold medals! You're incredible @HimaDas8 Keep sprinting, keep shining -- and may this success set the pace for glory at the 2020 Olympic Games #PresidentKovind," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "India is very proud of @HimaDas8's phenomenal achievements over the last few days. Everyone is absolutely delighted that she has brought home five medals in various tournaments. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours."



The 19-year-old Hima also known as 'Dhing Express' had clinched five gold medals at different events in the last 20 days.

She recently won gold in 400m at the Czech Republic with a timing of 52.09 seconds.

Earlier, she won gold at 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet on Wednesday. Prior to Tabor Athletic Meet, she won three gold at different events including a gold medal in Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics. (ANI)

