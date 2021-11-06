President's Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary clinches silver, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

Wroclaw [Poland], November 6 (ANI): India's Saurabh Chaudhary won silver while Abhishek Verma clinched bronze in the men's 10m air pistol at the inaugural edition of the President's Cup in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday.



Germany's Christian Reitz won the men's 10m pistol event with a total of 34 points in the final. Saurabh Chaudhary scored 24 points and Abhishek Verma finished with 21 points.

Earlier, Manu Bhaker failed to make the final of the women's 10m air pistol. Bhaker finished third in the first semi-final with a score of 23. Only the top-two in each semi-final went through to the final.

India have now won three medals at the President's Cup. Manu Bhaker had won the mixed team 10m pistol gold with Iran's Javad Foroughi on the opening day. (ANI)

