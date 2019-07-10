Prez Kovind congratulates Dutee Chand for winning gold in World University Games

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated sprinter Dutee Chand on Wednesday for winning women's 100m gold in the ongoing World University Games in Naples.

"Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples. This is India's first such gold and a moment of immense pride for our country. Please keep up the effort, and look to greater glory at the Olympics #PresidentKovind," read a tweet on the President's official Twitter handle.



Chand clinched the gold by completing the feat in just 11.32 seconds. She also holds the 100m national record with an impressive timing of 11.24 seconds. She is the only Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the 100m race at the global event.

Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, also praised Chand in a congratulatory tweet.

"I've been passionately following since my childhood but it never came. Finally, for the first time, a gold for India! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples," Rijiju tweeted.



(ANI)

