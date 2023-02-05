Prime Volleyball League: Debutants Mumbai Meteors set to face Calicut Heroes

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], February 5 (ANI): The second day of action in the Prime Volleyball League season 2 will see Calicut Heroes and Mumbai Meteors clash here at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru for their first match of the season. Calicut Heroes, who were placed fourth in the previous season, will be eager to get their campaign started with a victory. While the Mumbai Meteors are playing their debut season, their squad boasts an exciting mix of youth and experience.

The match is expected to be a thrilling encounter between two evenly matched teams, with the captains eager to get the season off to a winning start. The presence of fans in the stadium after last season's absence due to the pandemic will add to the atmosphere and make for a memorable opening match.

Speaking ahead of the exciting contest, Karthik A, the Captain of Mumbai Meteors said, "The squad is really excited for the first match and we cannot wait to get started."

"We are feeling pretty confident, and the inclusion of fans in the stadium should add to the energy levels."

Karthik went on to praise Meteors Head Coach, Sunny Joseph and explained how his presence has boosted the camp ahead of what promises to be a cracking encounter.



"It is a completely different experience for our training under Sunny Sir. He really believes in all of us and is confident in our abilities. It really helps in keeping the squad motivated."

Calicut Heroes captain Matt Hilling, a USA veteran with vast experience, is also playing his first season in Prime Volleyball League. He shared his satisfaction with their preparation and overall experience.

"It has been an amazing experience in India. We have been training hard as a unit since January 15th, and hopefully, the performances will reflect that. Communication has been smooth and efficient between all of us as well," Hilling said.

When asked about his expectation from their encounter against the Meteors, he expects a hard-fought game. "I think we can expect all games to be very competitive, the shortened format and the Super Point and Super Serve mean you cannot afford to let your guard down."

The matches will be broadcast live on Sony networks and streamed on Volleyball World TV outside the Indian subcontinent. (ANI)

