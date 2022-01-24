Prime Volleyball League to be held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): After careful deliberation and keeping the current situation in mind, the management of the Prime Volleyball League has decided to shift the tournament's venue from Kochi to Hyderabad.

The tournament will now be held at the famous Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, where a number of big sporting events have been organized in the past. The league will be held between February 5 to February 27, 2022.

The health and safety of all the personnel involved in the competition is the number one priority for the management and therefore the competition will be held in a robust bio-bubble and the league organizers will ensure that all protocols are strictly being followed inside the bubble.



"Hyderabad has always had a great sporting culture and therefore we are delighted to organize the Prime Volleyball League in the city. We have waited a long time to provide a platform to all talented volleyball players from around the world to showcase their talent and hence we cannot wait for the competition to begin," Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League said in a statement.

"All the players are eagerly waiting to shine for their respective teams and we are doing everything to ensure a safe and successful tournament is organised. I would also like to thank all the teams and our partners for their support in reaching this decision," he added.

The Prime Volleyball League will feature 24 games and the League will shortly be announcing the fixtures for the upcoming season of action.

Prime Volleyball League will be telecasted on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) from February 5, 2022 onwards. (ANI)

