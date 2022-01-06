Prime Volleyball League will encourage youngsters: Kolkata Thunderbolts' Vinit Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Indian volleyball player Vinit Kumar said he is confident that the Prime Volleyball League will provide a fantastic platform for all volleyball players in India.

Coming from a humble background, the 30-year-old has battled tremendous adversity to make a career in volleyball.

"The Prime Volleyball League is a professional league which will provide a great platform for all experienced players and the upcoming players in India alike. We are hoping to also raise our level of performance and play to our true potential. I have a lot of expectations from the RuPay Prime Volleyball League and the tournament will encourage many more youngsters to take up the game of volleyball from various parts of the country," said Vinit in a statement.



When asked about the difficulties he has faced in his volleyball journey so far, Kumar said, "My father is a farmer and my mother is a homemaker in Muzaffarnagar, so I come from a humble background. I have faced a lot of difficulties in my pursuit to become a volleyball player, we had a lot of financial constraints when I was growing up. I used to focus on playing local volleyball tournaments while I was still managing my studies. I didn't have a coach to help me with the basics of volleyball before joining the Railways. I primarily learned how to play the game on my own, it's been very difficult for me."

Vinit added that he has become the volleyball player he is today only because of the hard work he put in while playing for the Railways.

"I have a good height (6'5) so I have been playing various sports since my childhood. I worked on my play a lot when I played for the Railways over the years. I had to work really hard to match up to the calibre of athletes that I was playing with and against, but I never shied away to put in the hard work," signed off Kumar.

Prime Volleyball League will be telecasted on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) from February 5, 2022 onwards. (ANI)

