Princepal Singh becomes first NBA Academy graduate to sign up with NBA G League

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Princepal Singh, an NBA Academy graduate has signed on to play in the NBA G League next season.

This move was announced by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim on Tuesday and now Singh will train and compete alongside the new G League team featuring elite youth prospects.

Singh, 6 ft 10 inches tall is the first NBA Academy graduate to sign with the NBA G League and first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a professional contract.

He started playing basketball at the Ludhiana Basketball Academy and then he went on to join The NBA Academy India in 2017, an elite basketball training centre in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) for the top prospects from throughout India.

In November 2018, Singh transitioned to The NBA Global Academy which is the league's hub for top male and female prospects from outside the USA.

Singh continued his development in Canberra, Australia, before graduating this spring.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer Princepal the opportunity to begin his professional basketball journey in the NBA G League. We've long hoped that our development pathway for elite high school players would include roster spots for emerging international talent, including players who have participated in the NBA Academy program, and we're excited to have Princepal forge this new path and develop his skills in our league," Abdur-Rahim said in an official statement.

"We are very proud of Princepal, who has worked extremely hard to earn this opportunity as he continues to be a trailblazer for the NBA Academy program and basketball in India," said NBA Vice President, Head of International Basketball Development Troy Justice.

Throughout his time in the NBA Academy program, Singh participated in several high-profile international basketball events, including Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia 2018, BWB Global 2018, and the NBA Global Camp 2018.

He also represented India in international competitions as part of the Indian Men's Senior National Team.

Singh will now have the opportunity to accelerate his on-court development alongside top high school recruits from the class of 2020 Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Kai Sotto, and Jonathan Kuminga who have signed to play in the NBA G League for the 2020-21 season.

Five-time NBA champion Brian Shaw will serve as head coach of their team, which will be unaffiliated with any existing NBA G League franchise or NBA team. (ANI)

