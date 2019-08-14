Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo)
Priyanka Gandhi hails Aishwarya Pissay for claiming FIM World Cup title

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday congratulated Aishwarya Pissay for winning the FIM World Cup in the women's category.
Priyanka took to Twitter and hailed Pissay for creating the history as she became the first Indian to win a world title in the motorsports.

The 23-year-old from Bengaluru finished with a tally of 65 points, just four ahead of Portugal's Rita Vieira in the final overall standings for women.
She was placed second in the junior category with 46 points, behind championship winner Tomas de Gavardo (60) of Chile. (ANI)

