Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi lauds Dutee Chand on winning gold medal in World University Games

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:03 IST

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday heaped praise on sprinter Dutee Chand for winning a gold medal at World University Games in Napoli.
"You turned your personal struggle into a message of humanity and courage for all of us! So proud of you @DuteeChand #Universiade," Gandhi tweeted.

Sprinter Dutee Chand won the 100m gold medal on Tuesday (local time) in the ongoing World University Games in Napoli.
Chand won the gold medal in just 11.32 seconds. She also holds the 100m national record with 11.24 seconds.
Chand recently made headlines after she disclosed that she's in a same-sex relationship.
"This is my personal matter. I am sure everything will be fine in a month or two. On the international level, there are several athletes (who are in a same-sex relationship). To live, everybody needs a partner who understands your heart. We like each other so we decided to live together. She gives me motivation for my sport. My focus on sports will be intact," she had said.
"Problem will come and go in future, nobody can take guarantee of that. But I think there won't be any problem. If it won't happen, I'll be able to focus more on my training. My focus is on Olympics 2020 (to be held in Tokyo). I am training to qualify and participate in the Olympics," she added. (ANI)

