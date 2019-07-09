Priyanka Gandhi lauds Hima Das on winning two gold medals in a week

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday heaped praises on sprinter Hima Das, saying winning two international gold medals after recovering from an injury inspires everyone.

Priyanka in a tweet said Hima is a living example of passion and dedication. She further said that winning two gold medals in a week is no easy task.

"Hima Das you are a living example of passion and dedication. Winning two international gold medals in a week is no easy task and I would like to congratulate you on achieving this feat. You stepped on the field just after recovering from an injury and this gives inspiration to us. Huge congratulations and all the best for the future," she wrote.

She had posted the tweet in Hindi.



Hima, who has been suffering from a back problem, finished at the top in women's 200m at Kutno Athletics Meet on Sunday and bagged her second gold in a week. Earlier, she had won gold at the 200m women's race in the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.

In women's 200m race, Hima clocked 23.97 seconds to claim the gold. She has a personal best of 23.10 seconds, which she clocked last year. Hima is the defending world junior champion and national record holder in 400m. (ANI)

