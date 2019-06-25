Priyanka Gandhi lauds Indian women's hockey, rugby teams

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lauded the spirit of Indian women's hockey and rugby teams.

Priyanka, in a tweet, shared a video of Indian women's hockey team celebrating in a bus after their victory at the FIH Series Finals. The Congress general secretary also acknowledged Indian women's win in rugby.

"Loved this video of our hockey team celebrating and now our girls won bronze at rugby too!! Chak de India! That's the spirit girls!!"Priyanka said.

A day after qualifying for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, Indian women's hockey team on June 23 won the FIH Women's Series Finals after defeating the tournament hosts Japan 3-1 at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.

Meanwhile, Indian women's rugby team scripted history as they registered their first-ever international 15s win. India defeated Singapore to settle at the third place in the Asian Rugby Women's Championship Division 1 on June 22. (ANI)