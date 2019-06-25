Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Priyanka Gandhi lauds Indian women's hockey, rugby teams

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lauded the spirit of Indian women's hockey and rugby teams.
Priyanka, in a tweet, shared a video of Indian women's hockey team celebrating in a bus after their victory at the FIH Series Finals. The Congress general secretary also acknowledged Indian women's win in rugby.
"Loved this video of our hockey team celebrating and now our girls won bronze at rugby too!! Chak de India! That's the spirit girls!!"Priyanka said.

A day after qualifying for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, Indian women's hockey team on June 23 won the FIH Women's Series Finals after defeating the tournament hosts Japan 3-1 at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.
Meanwhile, Indian women's rugby team scripted history as they registered their first-ever international 15s win. India defeated Singapore to settle at the third place in the Asian Rugby Women's Championship Division 1 on June 22. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:13 IST

Cricketers remember India's maiden, stupendous World Cup win of 1983

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Kapil Dev-led Indian team's stupendous World Cup win on June 25, 1983, is till date looked at as a revolutionary tale.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:40 IST

CWC'19: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to nets ahead of Windies clash

Manchester [UK], Jun 25 (ANI): Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday was seen in nets practicing with the Indian team ahead of the World Cup match against West Indies, scheduled for June 27.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:36 IST

Brian Lara hospitalised after complaint of chest pain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara was hospitalised on Tuesday and underwent angiography after he complained of chest pain.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:12 IST

CWC'19: Warne has a warning for England spectators

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Ahead of England-Australia clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Shane Warne has urged England fans to not jeer David Warner and Steve Smith as it could motivate the Australian duo into playing better.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:34 IST

Copa America: Japan plays draw with Ecuador 1-1

Belo Horizonte [Brazil], June 25 (ANI): Japan played a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in their last match of Group C in Copa America on Monday.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:15 IST

Jason Roy absence is biggest loss for England: Brad Hogg

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Ahead of England's clash against Australia, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said that the hosts are going to face a major setback due to the absence of their destructive batsman Jason Roy in the match.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:05 IST

Copa America: Uruguay defeat Chile 1-0, finish on top in group C

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], June 25 (ANI): Uruguay defeated Chile 1-0 in their last game to finish on top in group C in Copa America on Monday.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:19 IST

Australia ready to face 'ultra-aggressive' England

Dubai [UAE], June 25 (ANI): As Ashes rivals, Australia and England, are going to lock their horns in the World Cup, Australia skipper Aaron Finch said that they are fully prepared to compete against 'ultra-aggressive' hosts.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:22 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in England-Australia clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Arch-rivals England and Australia will lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Lord's on Tuesday.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:47 IST

Philippe Coutinho uncertain about future

Leeds [UK], June 25 (ANI): Amid all the speculation regarding Barcelona exit, attacker Philippe Coutinho said he does not know anything about his future.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:39 IST

Bangladesh 'capable enough' to beat India: Shakib Al Hasan

Dubai [UAE], June 25 (ANI): After securing a massive 62-run victory against Afghanistan, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Ahsan stated that they are 'capable enough' to beat India, their upcoming opponents in the ongoing World Cup.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 09:43 IST

Naib feels poor fielding took match away from them against Bangladesh

London [UK], June 25 (ANI): Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib believes that it was their sluggish fielding which thwarted them from winning their first game in the ongoing World Cup.

