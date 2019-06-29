Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulates Sapna Kashyap on her selection in U20 Handball team

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated handball player Sapana Kashyap, who hails from Kanpur on her selection in the U20 Indian Women Handball team on Saturday.

Priyanka took to Twitter and wrote a congratulatory message for Kashyap.



Kashyap hails from a poor family and lives in a small rented room with her family in Kanpur. Her father is a tailor and her sister works in a departmental store and barely manages their household expenses.

Kashyap will play in the U20 Asian Handball Championship in the next month. The tournament will take place in Lebanon from July 24 to July 29. (ANI)

